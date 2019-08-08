Home
Williams Funeral Services
20 London Street
Port Lincoln, South Australia 5606
(08) 8683 4000
Eric Alwin FIEGERT


1937 - 2019
Eric Alwin FIEGERT Notice
Fiegert, Eric Alwin: The relatives and friends of Mr Eric Alwin Fiegert late of Koppio, formerly of Rudall are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted in its entirety at the Serenity Chapel, Williams Funeral Homes, 20 London Street Port Lincoln, on Friday August 23 at 1.30pm. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Eric's memory may be made to the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Envelopes will be available at the Service. Private cremation to follow WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Aug. 8, 2019
