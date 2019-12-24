|
CASH, Elaine Florence (nee Starkey): In loving memory 19.9.1943 - 21.12.2019 Much loved wife of Norbert (deceased). Loving mother of Paula, Jack, Petrina and Brett. Will be missed by your little 'man' Otis. Dearest Mum / Nanna. Rest peacefully back in the arms of Dad / Papa. Your legacy of strength and courage lives on in us. Up to us to keep that kitchen open now, we won't let you down. Much love Paula, Gary, Elsie and Marnie. xx Dear Mum, always so loving, thoughtful and kind, what beautiful memories you leave behind. Mum our love for you will always keep, it cannot fade, it lies too deep. Much love Jack, Michelle, Bradley, Marcus and Emily. xx Dearest Nanna, we are going to miss you dearly. Visits to Nanna's was always for cooking sponge rolls, rocky road cheesecake, shopping with Otis and tearing up the verandah on the go kart. Reunited with Papa. Lots of love always, Petrina, Mark, Yasmin, Jed and Maddie. xx Dear Nanny - Thank you for your awesome chocolate cakes and golden syrup dumplings ... we love you lots and miss you already. Will miss our Sunday chats over the phone. Love always Brett, Belinda, Angus, Nate and Hamish. xx RIP
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Dec. 24, 2019