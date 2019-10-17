|
Watson, Dianne Joan (nee Mander): The relatives and friends of Mrs Dianne Joan Watson, late of Port Lincoln are respectfully informed that her Funeral Service will be held at Unity Hill Uniting Church, 63 New West Road, Port Lincoln on Monday October 21, 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Dianne's memory may be made to the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Envelopes will be available at the Church. A Private Cremation will take place. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Oct. 17, 2019