PROW, Carolyn Joan (nee Beissert): Passed peacefully at Matthew Flinders Nursing Home on Monday, September 2, 2019 Aged 69 years Loved wife of Patrick (dec). Loving mother of Alison, Trevor and Tony. Treasured Nana of Chloe, Stacey, Meg, Shelby, Molly, Asher, Liam and Joel and Old Nan of Emily, Jasper, Max, Tommy, Spencer, Harvey and Lucas. Rest In Peace A Private Cremation will take place WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Sept. 5, 2019