MODYSTACK, Brian Leslie 'Mody': The relatives and friends of Mr Brian Leslie Modystack 'Mody', late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that Requiem Mass for the Repose of his Soul will be offered at the St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, Port Lincoln on Friday, September 27 at 1pm. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Mody's memory may be made to Fred's Van. Envelopes will be available at the church. A Private Cremation To Follow WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019