Home
Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Serenity Chapel, Williams Funeral Home
20 London Street
Port Lincoln
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian REID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Jasper REID


1937 - 2019
Brian Jasper REID Notice
REID, Brian Jasper: The relatives and friends of Mr Brian Jasper Reid, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service, will be conducted at the Serenity Chapel, Williams Funeral Home, 20 London Street, Port Lincoln on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10am. A Private Family Burial will take place In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Brian's memory may be made to the Cancer Council. Envelopes will be available at the Service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -