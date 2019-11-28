|
REID, Brian Jasper: The relatives and friends of Mr Brian Jasper Reid, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service, will be conducted at the Serenity Chapel, Williams Funeral Home, 20 London Street, Port Lincoln on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 10am. A Private Family Burial will take place In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Brian's memory may be made to the Cancer Council. Envelopes will be available at the Service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Nov. 28, 2019