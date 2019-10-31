|
Riddle, Betty (nee Edwards): 27.1.1929-29.10.2019 Passed away peacefully at Bishop Lodge, EPOFH surrounded by her family Dearly loved wife of Colin for 69 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rod and Jill, Rosalie and Gino (dec) and Carol. Cherished Nanna of Mike, Brad, Adam, Ben, Sally, Matt and partners. Great nanna of 11. Precious memories and forever in our hearts. Rest peacefully Mum. A special thank you to the staff at EPOFH for their care and support.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Oct. 31, 2019