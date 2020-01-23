|
POBKE, Audrey Gladys: The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Audrey Gladys Pobke, are advised that her Funeral Service will be held in the Unity Hill Uniting Church, 63 New West Road, Port Lincoln on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1pm. Following the service, the cortege will proceed to the North Shields Garden Cemetery. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the church. WEST COAST FUNERALS AFDA & ACCA 8684 2001
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Jan. 23, 2020