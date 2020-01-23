Home
Services
West Coast Funerals
1123 Flinders Highway
, Australian Capital Territory SA 5606
08 8684 2001
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Unity Hill Uniting Church
63 New West Road
Port Lincoln
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey POBKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Gladys POBKE

Audrey Gladys POBKE Notice
POBKE, Audrey Gladys: The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Audrey Gladys Pobke, are advised that her Funeral Service will be held in the Unity Hill Uniting Church, 63 New West Road, Port Lincoln on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 1pm. Following the service, the cortege will proceed to the North Shields Garden Cemetery. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the church. WEST COAST FUNERALS AFDA & ACCA 8684 2001
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -