|
|
MORGAN, Audrey Alice (nee Wisbey) (formerly Catt): 1.12.1922 - 28.9.2019 Loving wife of Brian Morgan (deceased). Beautiful caring, loving mother and mother-in-law of Lorraine and Jim, Dianne and Michael, Suzanne and Colin (deceased). Grandma to Kym and Jacquie, Beau-Dean and Elisha, Stuart, Luke and Ayami, Adam and Narelle. Great grandma to Cassandra, Mikayla, Levi, Jett and Ethan. Stepmother to Marieke and Barry, Julie and Bill, and Christine Lovely lady, reunited with Brian RIP
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Oct. 3, 2019