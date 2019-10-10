Home
Armand "Neil" PALMER

Armand "Neil" PALMER Notice
PALMER, Armand 'Neil': The relatives and friends of Mr Neil Palmer, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that a service to commemorate his life, will be conducted in its entirety at the Serenity Chapel, Williams Funeral Home, 20 London Street, Port Lincoln on Tuesday, October 15 at 11am. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Neil's memory may be made to the NeuRA Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the service. Private Cremation WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Oct. 10, 2019
