Fergusson, Anthony Miller "Fergs": 6.11.1958 - 30.6.2019 Sleep well my husband, my love and soul mate. The morning you left no words you spoke, I just held you in my arms, the words were mine to comfort you, I know you heard me even though you were weak I love you Fergs did I speak. Forever yours, Erica xx. Dad, I hate not knowing for sure what happens when you die. But I really love to believe there is a heaven past the sky. I will always love and miss you Dad xx. Love Tayla. Dad/Pop We hope you're happy and at peace up there with Pop and Joel. You were a great man, a loving Pop to your grandkids with a massive heart, your drive and grit though not an always easy life has been a true inspiration to me. Hayley loved the time spent with you at Farm Beach and playing with the dogs at your place. Little Isla says she loves that you are able to be with all the beautiful angels and she wishes she could have some beautiful angel wings too. I'll miss our time together and our chat's and will always have the best memories of our time at your place, at the beach and fishing out in Pop's boat. Tight lines and we will see you up there - but hopefully no time soon. Love always Kane, Hayley May and Isla Grace. Dearly beloved eldest son of Evan and Miller (dec). Much loved brother of Neralie and Brian, Karen and Peter, Dale and Bianca. Fondest uncle to all of his nieces and nephews. You never failed to do your best. Your heart was true and tender. You simply lived for those you loved, and those you loved to remember. Reunited with Pop having a beer around the bushy. Rest In Peace our dear son Dearest big brother to Neralie and Brian, Karen and Pete, Dale and Bianca. Loved uncle of Isaac, Ellie, Olivia and Jake, Amy and Baz, Miller, Kye and Drew. Great uncle of Billie and Maggie. To us all you were someone special. Someone loving and kind, strong and true. You will never be forgotten. As we thought the world of you. Always in our hearts. Rest peacefully our dear brother. Sadly passed away 30.6.2019 He's now left the pain and struggles behind him. Our deepest heartfelt condolences to Erica, Tayla and Kane on the loss of a truly devoted husband and father. Dearly loved brother-in-law to Larry and Di, uncle to Carly (dec) and Brodie. To my friend and brother-in-law. You will be missed by us all. Darrell. A Private Cremation will take place WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A. Published in Port Lincoln Times on July 4, 2019