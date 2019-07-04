|
Spackman, Anthony Kym: The relatives and friends of Mr Anthony Kym Spackman "Spacky" late of Cleve are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted in its entirety at the Cummins Bowling Club, Cummins on Tuesday July 9th at 2pm. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Spacky's memory may be made to the Cancer Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the Service. Private Cremation to follow WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on July 4, 2019