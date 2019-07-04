Home
Services
Williams Funeral Services
20 London Street
Port Lincoln, South Australia 5606
(08) 8683 4000
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony SPACKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Kym SPACKMAN


1955 - 2019
Anthony Kym SPACKMAN Notice
Spackman, Anthony Kym: The relatives and friends of Mr Anthony Kym Spackman "Spacky" late of Cleve are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted in its entirety at the Cummins Bowling Club, Cummins on Tuesday July 9th at 2pm. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Spacky's memory may be made to the Cancer Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the Service. Private Cremation to follow WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.