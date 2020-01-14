|
|
|
TURNER, Allen Keith: The relatives and friends of Mr Allen Keith Turner, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted at the Serenity Chapel, Williams Funeral Home, 20 London Street, Port Lincoln on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 1pm. A Private Burial will then take place. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Allen's memory may be made to the Port Lincoln RSL/National Servicemen's Association. Envelopes will be available at the service. Light refreshments after the service will be held at the Port Lincoln RSL Club, Hallett Place, Port Lincoln WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Jan. 14, 2020