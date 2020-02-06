Home
Allan Keith BOND


1947 - 2020
Allan Keith BOND Notice
BOND, Allan Keith: Born 27.7.1947 Passed away peacefully at home, Port Lincoln 30.1.2020 Dearly loved and loving husband of Sandra. Proud, loving and much loved father and father-in-law of Geoff and Vicki; Malcolm and Dannyelle. Pop of Callan and Chloe, Rhegan and Jade, Natasha, Charlize, Lachlan, and Annabelle. Special thanks to Dr Kay Ajao, the staff of the Lincoln Medical Centre, and Palliative Care for their help and support. For funeral arrange-ments, please see a later edition of the Port Lincoln Times and Advertiser. WEST COAST FUNERALS 8684 2001
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Feb. 6, 2020
