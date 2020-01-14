|
SEYMOUR, Alice Doreen: Passed away peacefully at the Port Lincoln Hospital January 11, 2020 Aged 94 years Dearly loved and cherished wife of John. Beautiful mother of Barbara and Karen; adored grandmother of Sonya, Gina, Rikki, Jed, Danielle, Emma (deceased), Jasmine, and great grandmother to Darcy, Carmen, Mikaela, Jaimee Leigh, Casey, Sierra, Jesse, Rithian, Ethan, Raine and Sari. Our precious mum and nanna, you were with us all of the way - we have a life time of memories of the amazing times that we have spent together and you are loved beyond words.
Published in Port Lincoln Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020