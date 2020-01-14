Home
Services
West Coast Funerals
1123 Flinders Highway
, Australian Capital Territory SA 5606
08 8684 2001
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice SEYMOUR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Doreen SEYMOUR

Add a Memory
Alice Doreen SEYMOUR Notice
SEYMOUR, Alice Doreen: Passed away peacefully at the Port Lincoln Hospital January 11, 2020 Aged 94 years Dearly loved and cherished wife of John. Beautiful mother of Barbara and Karen; adored grandmother of Sonya, Gina, Rikki, Jed, Danielle, Emma (deceased), Jasmine, and great grandmother to Darcy, Carmen, Mikaela, Jaimee Leigh, Casey, Sierra, Jesse, Rithian, Ethan, Raine and Sari. Our precious mum and nanna, you were with us all of the way - we have a life time of memories of the amazing times that we have spent together and you are loved beyond words.
Published in Port Lincoln Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -