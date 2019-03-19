|
Darling, Yvonne Edna: Formerly of Cummins Passed away at Aruma Lodge in Broken Hill on March 14, 2019 Loved wife of Max (dec); loved mother and mother-in-law of Denis and Pam, Beth and Kevin, Amanda and Vic, Robin, Andy and Renae; loved Nanna of Keith and Sarah, Tarina and Gareth, Jason and Heidi, Geromy, Kylie and Regan, Heidi and Adam, Nicole, Amanda-Lee, Chelsea, Bridgette, Teegan and Jemma; loved Great Nanna of Clayton, Alexis, Kyah, Tyson, Oscar, Ava, Chase, Maggie, Levi, Connor and Eliza. Safe in the arms of Jesus Yvonne's family and friends are respectfully informed that her Memorial Service will be held at the Anglican Church in Cummins on Friday March 22, 2019 at 11am.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Mar. 19, 2019