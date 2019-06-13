Home
Vjekoslav (Viko) KURTIN


1931 - 2019 Notice
Vjekoslav (Viko) KURTIN Notice
kurtin, Vjekoslav (Viko): The relatives and friends of Mr Vjekoslav Kurtin, late of Port Lincoln are respectfully informed that Requiem Mass for the Repose of his Soul will be offered at St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, Port Lincoln on Monday June 17 at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of the Service the Cortege will proceed to the Catholic Cememtery. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Viko's memory may be made to the Heart Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the Service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on June 13, 2019
