|
|
Kurtin, Vjekoslav (Viko): 17.6.1931 - 10.6.2019 Aged 87 Born in Kali Croatia Son of Ivan and Perina Kurtin. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones Dearly beloved husband of Matija, for 64 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Darko and Helen, Zdravko (Reg) and Roxanne, Meri, Diana and Nicholas, Ivanka and Gavin. Proud Dida of Ivan and Kalvina, Adrian, Marcus and Brent, Francis, Samual, Matthew and Carley, Jessica and Todd, Adam, Rachel, Lauren and Tom, Ben, Sarah. Doting great Dida to Jadran, Ari, Louie, Matisse and Kaiden. A kind, caring and gentle man who loved being surrounded by his family. We will cherish the memories that we have shared. You will be sadly missed but not forgotten. Vrati se doma u Kali da vidi mirno more uvik. Bog ga pomilova.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on June 13, 2019