ODLUM, Terry: The relatives and friends of Mr Terry Odlum, late of Tumby Bay, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted, in its entirety, at the Church of St Margaret Anglican Church, Tumby Bay on Monday, February 25 at 11am. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Terry's memory may be made to the Alzhiemers Association. Envelopes will be available at the Service. Private Cremation to follow WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Feb. 19, 2019
