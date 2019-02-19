Home
Terence Peter "Terry" O'REILLY

O'REILLY, Dr Terence Peter "Terry": The relatives and friends of Dr Terence Peter O'Reilly, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that Requiem Mass for the repose of his soul will be offered at St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, Port Lincoln, on Friday February 22nd at 10:30am. At the conclusion of Mass interment will take place in the adjoining Catholic cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Terry's memory may be made to Parkinson's SA. Envelopes will be available at the church. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Feb. 19, 2019
