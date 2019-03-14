|
|
|
o'connor, Ross (Red) Allan: The relatives and friends of Mr Ross (Red) Allan O'Connor, late of Port Lincoln, formerly of Port Neill are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted in its entirety at the Graveside, Port Neill Cemetery, Port Neill on Monday March 18 at 2pm. In Lieu of floral tributes, donations in Red's memory may be made to Matthew Flinders Nursing Home Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the Cemetery. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Mar. 14, 2019
