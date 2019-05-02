|
|
Hage, Ronda: The family of Ronda wish to advise that she passed away peacefully in Biloela, Qld, 18.04.2019 Mum you will be in our hearts forever. We have so many memories. Loved and never forgotten by Veronica, Graham, Yvonne, Neville, your eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Ronda's ashes will be interred in the North Shields Garden Cemetery at a later date. Callide Dawson Funerals Phone: (07) 4992 2332 Condolence message can be sent from: www.callidedawson funerals.com.au
Published in Port Lincoln Times on May 2, 2019