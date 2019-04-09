Notices Resources More Obituaries for Patrick KENNY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patrick Leo KENNY

Notice KENNY, Patrick Leo: A Memorial Mass for the late Mr Patrick Leo Kenny (formerly of Streaky Bay), will be offered in St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 342 Anzac Hwy, Plympton on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 10.30am. The Funeral Mass will be offered in St Canute's Catholic Church, Streaky Bay on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11am, after which the funeral cortege will proceed to the Streaky Bay Cemetery for the committal. Holy Rosary will be recited in the Trevelion Funeral Chapel, 348 Brighton Road, Hove (corner Cecelia St) on Monday evening at 7pm. ELLIOTT FUNERAL SERVICES 76 Anzac Highway, Everard Park 8297 1544 in conjunction with WEST COAST FUNERALS Port Lincoln 8684 2001 Published in Port Lincoln Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices Send Flowers Notify Friends and Family Add the email addresses of friends or family members you'd like to notify about this obituary. To: *Invalid To Email From: *Invalid From Email Message: Optional Please provide me with special offers and discounts from Legacy.com and selected partners. Emails will be sent directly from Legacy.com. We respect your privacy and will not sell your information to a third party. You may opt out at any time. See privacy policy for details. Your email was sent successfully. Return to the obituary

