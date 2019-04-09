|
KENNY, Patrick Leo: Passed away peacefully at RAH on April 3, 2019 Aged 95 years Dearly loved husband of the late Carmel. Loving father of Margaret and Bob, Gavin, John, Mary-Anne and Peter, and Kareena. Cherished grandfather of Kym and Paul; Michael and Bettina, Imelda and Simon, Martin and Kelly, and Daniel. Great grandfather of Tahlia; April and Theodore; Lucy, Charlotte and Harriet; and Amaya. A winning smile A heart true and kind. What precious memories You've left behind. R.I.P. Many thanks to S.C.C. Bucklands for their wonderful care.
Published in Port Lincoln Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019