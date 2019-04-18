|
fiore, Rosa (nee Arlotta): The relatives and friends of Mrs Rosa Fiore, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that Rosary followed by Requiem Mass for the Repose of her Soul will be offered at St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, Port Lincoln on Friday April 26 at 11am. At the conclusion of Mass the Cortege will proceed to the North Shields Garden Cemetery. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Apr. 18, 2019
