GEEVES, Michael Karl: The relatives and friends of Michael Karl Geeves, late of Port Lincoln, are advised that his Funeral Service will be conducted at West Coast Memorial Park, 1123 Flinders Highway, Port Lincoln on Thursday, March 21 2019 at 1.30pm. Following the Service, the cortege will proceed to the North Shields Garden Cemetery. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to the Leukaemia Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the Chapel. West Coast Funerals 8684 2001
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Mar. 7, 2019
