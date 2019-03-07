Notices Resources More Obituaries for Michael GEEVES Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Karl GEEVES

Notice GEEVES, Michael Karl: The relatives and friends of Michael Karl Geeves, late of Port Lincoln, are advised that his Funeral Service will be conducted at West Coast Memorial Park, 1123 Flinders Highway, Port Lincoln on Thursday, March 21 2019 at 1.30pm. Following the Service, the cortege will proceed to the North Shields Garden Cemetery. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to the Leukaemia Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the Chapel. West Coast Funerals 8684 2001 Published in Port Lincoln Times on Mar. 7, 2019

