GEEVES, Michael Karl: 3.7.1953 - 25.2.2019 Passed away at the Royal Adelaide Hospital Dearly loved and loving husband of Carmel. Loved father of Tammy (deceased) and Rebecca Loved step-father of Rachael and Julie-anne Loved grandfather of Isabella, Natalie, David, Michael, Emily and Travis. Greatly loved Always in our hearts GEEVES, Michael Karl: Loved brother of Annette and brother-in-law of Jim. Uncle of Anna, Kristian and Sarah. Great uncle of Edmund and Harry Dzedzic. Rest in peace
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Mar. 7, 2019