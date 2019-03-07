Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael GEEVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Karl GEEVES


1953 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Michael Karl GEEVES Notice
GEEVES, Michael Karl: 3.7.1953 - 25.2.2019 Passed away at the Royal Adelaide Hospital Dearly loved and loving husband of Carmel. Loved father of Tammy (deceased) and Rebecca Loved step-father of Rachael and Julie-anne Loved grandfather of Isabella, Natalie, David, Michael, Emily and Travis. Greatly loved Always in our hearts GEEVES, Michael Karl: Loved brother of Annette and brother-in-law of Jim. Uncle of Anna, Kristian and Sarah. Great uncle of Edmund and Harry Dzedzic. Rest in peace
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.