|
|
WILLIAMS, Jay Nicholas: Tragically taken from us on Wednesday February 27, 2019 28 years young Adored and adoring husband of Ella. Devoted and proud father of Valli. Dearly loved son of Terre and Annie. Loved son-in-law of James and Trish. Legend brother of Kassie and Matt. Cheeky brother-in-law of Ryan, Zanna and Cody. Mischievous uncle of Zara and Callie. Treasured grandson of Bill. Loveable nephew and cousin to many. Friend, mentor, prankster who touched the lives of all who met him. To the world he is but one, To us he is the world.
Published in Port Lincoln Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019