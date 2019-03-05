Home
Services
West Coast Funerals
1123 Flinders Highway
, Australian Capital Territory SA 5606
08 8684 2001
Resources
More Obituaries for Jay WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Nicholas WILLIAMS

Notice Condolences

Jay Nicholas WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Jay Nicholas: Tragically taken from us on Wednesday February 27, 2019 28 years young Adored and adoring husband of Ella. Devoted and proud father of Valli. Dearly loved son of Terre and Annie. Loved son-in-law of James and Trish. Legend brother of Kassie and Matt. Cheeky brother-in-law of Ryan, Zanna and Cody. Mischievous uncle of Zara and Callie. Treasured grandson of Bill. Loveable nephew and cousin to many. Friend, mentor, prankster who touched the lives of all who met him. To the world he is but one, To us he is the world.



logo
Published in Port Lincoln Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices