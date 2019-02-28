Home
Irene Elizabeth (HANCHANT) GRAHAM


1934 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Irene Elizabeth (HANCHANT) GRAHAM Notice
Graham, Irene Elizabeth (nee Hanchant): 22.8.1934 - 25.2.2019 After a long illness Irene passed away peacefully at Matthew Flinders Home Aged 84 years She was a beloved mother of Shane, Chris, Fiona, Martine, Brenton and Julie. Loved mother-in-law of Liz, Wayne, David, Terry, Ronda and Pete. Adored grandmother of Kristiana (dec), Aaron, Amanda, Tyson, Reece, Layth, Keera, Joel, Michael, Rian, Mitchell, Morgan, Mason, Brodie, Brock, Whitney, Brogan, Tahlia, Cody, Kehlan and their partners. Adored great-grandmother to Blake, Cooper, Kaytie, Lily, Kaiden, Alexis, Kyran, Jackson, Ava, Mallee, Ari, Aria, Remi and two more great grandchildren on the way. On Angel's wings, a heavenly flight the journey home, towards the light. A mother missed, now God's delight.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Feb. 28, 2019
