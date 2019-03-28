|
|
|
kelsh Graham Murray: The relatives and friends of Mr Graham Kelsh, late of Port Lincoln formerly of Wirrulla are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted at the Graveside at North Shields Garden Cemetery Port Lincoln, Monday April 1st at 2.00pm. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Graham's memory may be made to Pioneer Village. Envelopes will be available at the Service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Mar. 28, 2019
