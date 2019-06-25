Home
BAYLY, Geoffrey Richard: The relatives and friends of Mr Geoffrey Richard Bayly, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service will be conducted at the St Mary of the Angels Catholic Church, Port Lincoln on Thursday June 27 at 1pm. In lieu of floral tributes, a donation in Geoff's memory may be made to Mentally Fit EP. Envelopes will be available at the church. By family request, please wear colourful clothing to celebrate Geoff's life. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on June 25, 2019
