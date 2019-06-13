Home
Geoffrey Maxwell MERCHANT


1928 - 2019
Geoffrey Maxwell MERCHANT Notice
MERCHANT, Geoffrey Maxwell: Passed away at home on June 6, 2019 Aged 90 years. Loving husband of Gladys (deceased). Loved and loving father and father-in-law of Susanne Charity, Nigel and Lyn Merchant and Denise and James Paterson. Proud grandfather to Mark and Georgina Reynolds, Kym Reynolds (deceased), Renee and Jamie Lawrence, Blake Charity, Shane and Lucas Merchant, Angus and Claire Paterson. Great grandfather to Tessa and Lochy Bishop, Abby and Aydan Reynolds, Natasha Henley, Tamika and Ella Rehn, Banjo Lawrence. Great great grandfather to Luna Wright and Wynter Bishop. A Private Cremation has taken place WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on June 13, 2019
