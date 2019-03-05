|
|
|
HOWELL, Elizabeth Anne (formerly Dennis) (nee Welch): The relatives and friends of Mrs Elizabeth Anne Howell, late of Cummins, are respectfully informed that her Funeral Service will be conducted in its entirety at the Yeelanna Uniting Church, tomorrow, Wednesday March 6, 2019 at 11am. A Private Cremation will take place In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to the Cummins Hospital Auxiliary. Envelopes will be available at the service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More