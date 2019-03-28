|
Schache, David Eric: Passed away in God's care March 25 at the Royal Adelaide Hospital Aged 74 years. Loved son of Martin and Lena Schache (both dec). Brother of Phillip (dec), Doreen and Lorraine. Loving husband of Martha (dec). Dear friend and neighbour of Tim and Janine Scholz and family. Sincere thanks to Dr Scott Lewis and all the nursing staff at the Wudinna Hospital for their committed care of David. At Peace For Funeral Details please see future edition of the Advertiser WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Mar. 28, 2019