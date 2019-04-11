|
|
|
POTTER, Charlie: The relatives and friends of Mr Charlie Potter, late of Port Lincoln, are respectfully informed that his Funeral Service, will be conducted in its entirety at the graveside at the North Shields Garden Cemetery tomorrow, Friday April 12, 2019 at 11.30am. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Charlie's memory may be made to the Cottages 4 Country Care. Envelopes will be available at the Service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Apr. 11, 2019
