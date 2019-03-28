Notices Resources More Obituaries for Carmen KELLY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Carmen Sandra KELLY

Notice Kelly, Carmen Sandra: The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Carmen Sandra Kelly are advised that her Funeral Service will be conducted in the St Leo's Catholic Church, Tumby Bay on Monday April 1, 2019 at 2.00pm. Following the Service the Cortege will proceed to the Tumby Bay Cemetery. Please bring a personal garden tribute to place at the Cemetery, as this was Carmen's wish. If desired, a donation in memory of Carmen may be made to either S.A. Ambulance or the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Envelopes will be available at the Church. WEST COAST FUNERALS A.F.D.A. & A.C.C.A. 8684 2001 Published in Port Lincoln Times on Mar. 28, 2019

