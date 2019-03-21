|
|
|
darling, Brenda Doreen (formerly Stancliffe, formerly Borthwick, nee Walker): The relatives and friends of Mrs Brenda Doreen Darling, late of Tumby Bay are respectfully informed that a Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at the Tumby Bay RSL, tomorrow Friday March 22, 2019 at 1.00pm. At the conclusion of the Service, the Cortege will then proceed to the Tumby Bay Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Brenda's memory may be made towards a Memorial plaque to be put up at the Tumby Bay Hospital. A donation box will be available at the Service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Mar. 21, 2019
