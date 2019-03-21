|
|
Darling, Brenda Doreen (formerly Stancliffe, formerly Borthwick, nee Walker): Passed away peacefully March 18, 2019 Aged 86 years Dearly loved wife of John Darling (dec), Robert Stancliffe (dec) and Thomas William Borthwick (dec). Adored big sister of Jean Carol Race. Cherished Mum of her only daughter Emie Borthwick. Highly respected by Paul Parker. Beloved Grandma of Sam, Georgia and Shaya. Loved and cherished by the Darling family. Time is not measured by the years that you live. But by the deeds that you do and the joy that you give.
Published in Port Lincoln Times on Mar. 21, 2019