HOLMAN, Barbara Clarice: The relatives and friends of Mrs Barbara Holman, late of Wudinna, are respectfully informed that her Funeral Service will be conducted at the Wudinna Uniting Church, Monday April 8 at 1pm. At the conclusion of the Service, the cortege will proceed to the Kyancutta Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the Cancer Council. Envelopes will be available at the Service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
