Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara HOLMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Clarice HOLMAN

Notice

Barbara Clarice HOLMAN Notice
HOLMAN, Barbara Clarice: The relatives and friends of Mrs Barbara Holman, late of Wudinna, are respectfully informed that her Funeral Service will be conducted at the Wudinna Uniting Church, Monday April 8 at 1pm. At the conclusion of the Service, the cortege will proceed to the Kyancutta Cemetery. In lieu of floral tributes, donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the Cancer Council. Envelopes will be available at the Service. WILLIAMS FUNERAL SERVICES PORT LINCOLN 8683 4000 MEMBER A.F.D.A.
Published in Port Lincoln Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.